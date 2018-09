DUNCAN Sommeliers and wine-tasting rookies have two opportunities to sample some of the state's best fruit of the vine, when the 12th annual Wine'n on the Chisholm Trail Festival is held in downtown Duncan.

In its third year as a major fundraiser for Main Street Duncan Inc., Wine'n on the Chisholm Trail features an Italian dinner on Friday, Sept. 7, followed on Saturday, Sept. 8 with a traditional wine tasting.