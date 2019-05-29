Duncan police investigate shootings

Duncan police continue to investigate a pair of weekend shootings, one that left a man dead and another left a woman injured in an Oklahoma City hospital.

A man is in jail awaiting charges related to a fatal Sunday night shooting. Officers were called shortly after 10 p.m. to a home in the 1800 block West Osage on the report of a shooting victim. Investigators learned that a man came to the home and, as he approached the front door, a gunshot went through it and into the man’s chest, killing him at the scene. He was found lying in the roadway.

Police Chief Dan Ford told The Constitution that it appears there has been some previous issues at the location in the past.

Duncan Police Detective Lt. John Byers said investigators are “stilll working it.” He said a man has been taken to the county jail pending charges.

The name and age of the victim have not been released pending notification of the family.

The District 6th Task Force is assisting with the investigation.

A separate shooting incident from Monday night is also under investigation.