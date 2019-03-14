Duncan man wanted for stalking allegations

A 45-year-old Duncan man is wanted by authorities for allegations that he stalked and harassed his ex-girlfriend.

The Stephens County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Joshua Layne Herndon for felony and misdemeanor counts of stalking, court records indicate. The felony charge is punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Duncan police began investigating the allegations on Feb. 13 when the woman made a report that she’d received a large amount of threatening text messages and Facebook messenger posts from her ex-boyfriend, Herndon.

The woman said they had been in a dating relationship when she went to Texas to see her son. The affidavit states, that’s when he began to text her messages that he would do physical harm to her and that he believed she was cheating on him. He also threatened to sell all her belongings if his calls weren’t returned or she didn’t come to see him.