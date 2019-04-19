Duncan man killed in Wednesday wreck

A 56-year-old Duncan man died Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle wreck west of Marlow.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Jimmy Dallas McClendon died from head injuries from the wreck.

McClendon was driving an Oldsmobile Regency eastbound on Oklahoma 7 shortly after 3 p.m. when he went off the roadway to the right, re-enetered the road eastbound, crossed the median and entered the westbound lanes, Trooper Benjamin Smith reported. The vehicle then went off the roadway to the north, struck a ditch and then a fence before coming to rest about 40 yards off the roadway, coming to rest 1/10-mile east of Heffington Road, about 1 mile west of Marlow. The driver was wearing a seatbelt.