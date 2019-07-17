Duncan man jailed for threats to kill dad

Alleged threats to stab his father to death led to a 31-year-old Duncan man being held in jail on $50,000 bond.

Cody James Franklin made his initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where he received a felony charge of threaten to perform act of violence, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Franklin was arrested around 1 p.m. Saturday after Duncan Police were called to a disturbance at 616 N. D Street on the report of a disturbance.

According to affidavit, Franklin’s brother said he was outside working on a vehicle when he heard a commotion inside the home. The brother said he rushed inside to find Franklin and their mother in a struggle over the knife drawer in the kitchen. He said he wrestled Franklin to the floor and held him there until police arrived.

Franklin told investigators he was trying to get a knife out of the door and hurt his father, the affidavit states.