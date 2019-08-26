You are here

Home » News » Area » Duncan educator finalist for OK Teacher of the Year

Duncan educator finalist for OK Teacher of the Year

Mon, 08/26/2019 - 11:48pm Hannah Maginot

Just listening to Lesa Hefner share stories about her students is enough to get you a little choked up.

Her excited thoughts can’t quite keep up with her words, as the Duncan High School internship instructor/coordinator rattles off student after student who’s gone on from her program to succeed: one in a welding career, another as a paramedic. This one earned a high-paying job the day after graduation, that one has been traveling the world. Another was runner up in the Miss Oklahoma pageant; yet another is studying law. The pride oozes from her engaging expressions and endless flow of stories, each student more inspiring than the last.

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK 73501
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620