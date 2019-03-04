Duncan couple accused of car theft, gunplay

A man and woman from Duncan are accused of the Saturday morning car theft that left a shaken man in a roadway and police in pursuit.

Rebecca Elizabeth Farber, 34, made her initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where she was charged with a felony count of conjoint robbery. Records indicate that a probable cause affidavit also was filed for Matthew Garrett Browning, 26, for the same charge but he hasn’t made his initial appearance in court. The crime is punishable by between 5 and 50 years in prison.

The couple are accused of taking a man on a nerve-wracking ride before taking his car. According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim picked the pair up at a home in the 200 block of West Beech in Duncan in his gold Ford sedan. While in the car, Browning is alleged to have pulled out a gun and made threatening remarks of killing the man for having or knowing the location of a stolen ring of Browning’s. He was told to drive to a home at 205 W. Maple.

While driving, the victim said Browning told him he was going to be shot “no matter what happened,” the affidavit states. He said Farber told Browning to put the gun away but he refused. The man drove to a gas station at 5th and Elder to get a drink at the drive-through in hopes someone would see Browning with the gun in the back seat. That didn’t work.