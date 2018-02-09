Doctor speaks out about VA centers

Over the past two years, Dr. Hawkins Adams said he has watched the directors of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs systematically dismantle state veteran's homes "piece by piece" until Adams, a 34-year veteran physician, could no longer tolerate the damage he saw. In March, he announced his early retirement.

Southwest Oklahoma is synonymous with home for Adams. Born in Sentinel in 1955, Adams graduated from high school in Gotebo. He went on to receive his bachelor of science degree in pharmacy at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford. After his undergraduate degree, Adams would receive a medical doctor degree from the University of Oklahoma in 1983.