Dine United resumes April 1 in Duncan

DUNCAN — Dine United, a popular week-long event featuring eight of the area’s top restaurants, resumes here Monday, April 1.

Coordinated by the United Way of Stephens County, featured restaurants encourage their patrons to enjoy a quality dining experience and help support the United Way fundraising campaign that helps 12 partner agencies.

Boom-a-rang Diner, Chuckwagon BBQ Bar & Grill, Giuseppe’s Italian Dining of Marlow, Jonny’s at Oak Tree, Rib Crib, R&S Drug No. 1, The Merchant and Wishbone Scratch Kitchen are Dine United partners.

“We couldn’t be more excited,” Ed Darling, executive director of the United Way, admitted. “Dine United has become a wonderful event for us, one that helps everyone who participates.

“Patrons enjoy a great meal,” he explained. “Restaurants, who provide a portion of their proceeds to the United Way, attract larger crowds and share their best lunch and dinner menu items. And the agencies benefit from funds that help local residents temporarily down on their luck, in need of a second chance or who are seeking a slight ray of hope.”

A couple of Dine United participants are offering their meals on multiple days during the week-long event while virtually all have extended their hours to include lunch and dinner.

Chuckwagon BBQ Bar and Grill (1206 North Highway 81; 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.) and Rib Crib (2303 N. Highway. 81; 11 a.m.-11 p.m.) launch the special week on Monday, April 1.

Jonny’s at Oak Tree (1215 North Highway 81; 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m.) and Boom-a-rang Diner (835 West Main; Noon to 9 p.m.) join the festivities Tuesday, April 2 along with Wishbone Scratch Kitchen (1800 N. Country Club Road which makes available its menu from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Wednesday, April 3, The Merchant (926 West Main; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and R&S Drug No. 1 (821 West Main; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) take the spotlight along with Rib Crib (2303 N. Highway 81) and Wishbone Scratch Kitchen (1800 N. Country Club Road).