Death of family pet turns into life lesson, food drive for Elgin Animal Shelter

ELGIN — An Elgin Elementary School teacher used the untimely death of her four-legged companion to instill a life lesson for her class — and help the town’s animal shelter in the process.

Jennifer Pineo taught her second grade class the importance of kindness with a class project earlier this year. With a single dollar, the students were instructed to perform an act of kindness in the community. Many took that money, expanded upon it and purchased food, toys and treats for the animals at the Elgin Animal Shelter.

When Pineo’s dog, Memphis, came down sick and had to be put to sleep unexpectedly the next week, she saw an opportunity to organize a new effort in the name of her deceased companion.

“We had already talked to the animal shelter to do some type of food drive in the spring,” Pineo said. “The kindness project helped them out so much. Spring is a hard time for them with a lot of puppies and kittens being born. You have your Christmas puppies who are losing their novelties and pushed into the shelter and it’s tragic.”

Memphis’ birthday would have been April 8. She would have been 12 years-old. So Pineo decided to organize the pet food drive on that date. She reached out to Connie Finch, a volunteer at the Elgin Animal Shelter, to coordinate the drive. The shelter needed dry dog food and flea and tick drops. Any little bit would have helped. Pineo sent a letter home with children that explained the idea behind the drive and what the shelter needed. She was not prepared for the outpouring of support.

“We collected for two weeks and collected 230 pounds of dog food, 33 tubes of flea and tick drops, a couple packages of treats and several chew bones,” she said. “It blew me away. I have 24 students. That’s almost 10 pounds of food for each kid.”