Cyril woman wanted for exploiting elder man out of almost $23,000

A 67-year-old Cyril woman is wanted for allegations of exploiting an elderly man out of almost $23,000 between August and November 2018.

The Caddo County District Court issued an arrest warrant for Valoris Marie Tieyah for the felony charge of exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult, court records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a fine up to $10,000 and restitution.

Cyril Police Chief Jay Huff began investigating the allegations on May 17 after an elderly Cyril man reported it. According to the court affidavit, the man had been in rehabilitation from Oct. 25, 2018, to May 17, and before that, he had been living alone.

When the man became sick and needed help with meals, cleaning house, running errands and paying bills, Tieyah was hired to be a home care person and was to be paid $9.50 an hour. The man told Huff that between Aug. 4 and Nov. 6, 2018, $22,850 had been taken from the man’s account by Tieyah, the affidavit states.

The man said that during that period, Tieyah would give him checks to sign. He said he would sign them but never put an amount on the check or to whom it was made out to. The affidavit states, that she would give him medications that would make him sleepy before signing the checks.