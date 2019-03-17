Crowd enjoys great music at Parkstomp

MEDICINE PARK — The annual Parkstomp Music Festival generally serves as the de-facto kickoff for Medicine Park’s “festival season.”

It seemed only appropriate, then, that guests could practically feel the seasons changing on Saturday as they walked around downtown Medicine Park. And while spring might not officially begin until Wednesday, temperatures in the low 60s made winter feel like a thing of the past at the annual bluegrass, rockabilly and rock concert.

Between the weather, the music and the smells from the food vendor booths, a vibe of relaxation and release permeated throughout the park. Perhaps aided by St. Patrick’s Day fervor and the start of Spring Break, a vacation atmosphere attached itself to the sizable crowd that gathered for the annual event.

Some came to see specific artists, others came for the social atmosphere. Dan and Lisa Sorrells, from Norman, drove their RV to the event to camp, listen to music and spend time with friends. And while they have been to other concerts and festivals before, it was the Sorrells’ first time at Parkstomp.