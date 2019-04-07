Cross-state search for couple accused of child abuse and neglect

Law enforcement in Oklahoma and Missouri are seeking the public’s help in locating a man and woman sought after skipping out on bond for several charges of child abuse and neglect of their five children.

In a Facebook post, the St. Louis, Mo., Metropolitan Police Department announced that it, the U.S. Marshals Task Force and the Altus Police Department are seeking public assistance in finding two fugitives: Hakim Mustafa-Moore, 27, and his partner, Robin Alexander, 29.

The Jackson County District Court issued a failure to appear warrant for the couple on June 10. The warrant followed the couple pleading not guilty on May 9 each to two counts of child abuse by injury, two counts of child neglect and one count of enabling child abuse, records indicate. The two made their initial appearances to the charges on Sept. 13, 2018, and were held on $150,000 bond each until being freed on Oct. 15, 2018. Due to the failure to appear, their bond has been forfeited and the warrant bond is fixed at $300,000 apiece.

The Constitution attempted to obtain the original probable cause affidavits for these cases in September 2018 but was told they were sealed.

The St. Louis Police statement said that during the investigation of the couple’s disappearance, Altus police received information they had fled to St. Louis, Mo., in an effort to avoid being captured.