Cowboy Town brings Old West fun back to Southwest Oklahoma

CEMENT — The spirit of the Old West is alive and well in Caddo County.

Randy Cocheran opened Cowboy Town last month as an attraction for families, activity groups and others so they can engage in some frontier-themed fun. It might not be Westworld, but you won’t have to worry about rampaging robots in this attraction. Located in the literal backwoods of Caddo County, Cocheran created Cowboy Town to give a little something fun for people of all ages. It started in its infancy as a place for children to learn how to ride a horse on a series of trails. Things quickly grew from there.

“I was really surprised when I learned how many people in rural Oklahoma and kids had never learned about a horse before,” he said. “That’s what I originally wanted to do.”

Cowboy Town is its own little western town in Caddo County. You can stop in at the Franklin Jess Saloon for a thirst-quenching drink of more than 50 flavors of soda. You can clean yourself up at Roy’s Barber Shop. Visit the General Store for all your souvenir and trail needs.