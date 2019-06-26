Cotton County sheriff answers allegations

On Monday, attorney Austin C. Walters submitted Cotton County Sheriff Kent Simpson’s response to a petition filed June 10 in Cotton County District Court seeking his removal.

In his response, he claims any merit to the allegations against him are due to the Board of Cotton County Commissioners failure to adequately fund his office.

According to the petition/application for Simpson’s removal filed by the District Attorney’s Office on behalf of the Cotton County Commissioners, he is accused of willfully and habitually, “with bad or evil purpose,” neglecting duties, including not filing paperwork, and in being “inexcusably reckless” with willful maladministration of his administrative duties. He also is accused of failing to properly train the employees.

Undersheriff/Jail Administrator Bobby Sparks also is named among the allegations for impropriety.

According to Simpson’s answer to the complaint, he “admits in part and denies in part” the allegations in that he admits the commissioners are seeking his removal but denies the information and accusations constitute the basis for his removal. He denies there is just cause in his removal, the affidavit states.

Simpson denies deliberately failing to make reports of domestic violence calls. The original complaint alleged Simpson did just that, as well as failures in reporting other crimes. An attached affidavit showed the department received 164 calls between January 2017 and October 2018 but only issued 22 reports. Of 24 domestic calls, only two were reported.