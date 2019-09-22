Cotton County rig wrecks causing cattle fatality

A collision between tractor-trailer rigs in Cotton County Friday sent one man to a Duncan hospital, killed a dozen head of cattle and closed a major intersection for over 5 hours.

A Freightliner rig driven by Curtis E. Cater, 53, of Pauls Valley, was traveling southbound on Oklahoma 65 shortly before 8:45 a.m., and attempted a right turn onto Oklahoma 53, failing to yield, and was struck by a westbound Peterbilt rig driven by Vernon Dunn Jr., 74, of Loco, according to Trooper Bryce Lewallen’s report. The Peterbilt, which was hauling between 55 to 60 head of cattle, went off the roadway to the left, rolled ¼-time and came to rest on its side.

Dunn was admitted to Duncan Regional Hospital with arm injuries, the report states. Cater was not injured. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.