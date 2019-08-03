Competency evaluation ordered for teen

A competency evaluation was ordered for an 18-year-old Anadarko man who suffered “a mental breakdown” after he went to court to face charges of leading a chase in a stolen pickup and attempting to crash into pursuing police.

The Caddo County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Christopher Andre Beaver for possession of a stolen vehicle, endangering others while attempting to elude police and three counts of assault and/or battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. He faces up to 10 years in prison for each assault count, if convicted.

Court records indicate that Beaver’s lawyer, Bret T. Burns, of Anadarko, requested a competency evaluation for his client after Beaver suffered a mental breakdown. District Judge David A. Stephens ordered the evaluation.