Comanches get ready for upcoming general election

The supreme governing body of the Comanche Nation gathered Saturday for its 52nd annual general council meeting in what turned out to be one of the least raucous meetings in years.

By the end of the meeting, an adjusted $62,811,515 line item budget for the 2019-2020 Fiscal Year was approved. Nominations were taken for CBC Seats No. 1 and 2 as well as tribal administrator/manager and tribal attorney, and three out of four proposed resolutions were moved to be voted on for the June 1 general election ballot.

In calling the meeting to order, Comanche Business Committee (CBC) Chairman William Nelson Sr. invited Gerald Burk to offer an invocation to begin the session.

“Have thine own way, Lord, put in who you will and take out who you will, but have thine own way, Lord,” Burk said.

Nelson said the budget was moved to the beginning of this year’s agenda to allow for its discussion. In prior years, the quorum of at least 150 voting age members would be lost by its introduction.

The Tax Commission contribution that funds 18 programs is $4,001,891. The Comanche Nation Gaming Contribution Funds 40 percent revenue allocation of ($23,515,450) allows for a $1.7 million payout to elders and $21,815,450 for per capita distribution. Tribal Government receives 10 percent, $5,878,862; Economic Development, 25 percent, 14 programs, $14,687,156; and Community and Education, 25 percent, 33 programs, $14,687,156.