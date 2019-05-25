Comanche native tells of ‘outer walls of hell’ during World War II

John M. Andrews did what so many young Americans did after graduating from high school in the early 1940s:

He joined the military.

Born on June 30, 1925, in Comanche, Andrews graduated from Comanche High School in 1943 and enlisted in the Army Air Corp in June.

He returned to the states in 1945 and enrolled at Oklahoma City University. Andrews graduated in 1949 and went into the insurance business in Albuquerque, N.M.

He met Betty Jo Prentiss and they were married in June, 1951.

They lived in Lawton, El Paso and Alamogordo, N.M., before building a home on the family farm just south of Duncan in 1958.

John and Betty Jo have four children: daughters Susan (Andrews) Powers, Lori (Andrews) Shelby and Mary Ann (Andrews) McCarley, and son John M Andrews Jr.

“He remained in the insurance business and raised cattle on his farm,” John Jr. said. “He loved his horses and going to rodeos.

“John Andrews passed from this life on Oct. 1, 2009, at the Veteran’s Center in Lawton.

“He attended several 449th Bomb Group Reunions, which is still going on today by the second and third generations. He spoke at some local schools about WW11 after retirement but never considered their crew as war heroes.

“That group of young men were part of the greatest generation.”

The following story was written by Andrews Sr. and published in Tucson to Grottaglie: And This is our Story.

The book is a history of the 449th Bomb Group during World War II. It was compiled by Damon Turner, S-2 officer. Andrews contributed several pieces, the most detailed entitled “Shot Down, ‘Outer Walls of Hell’.”

Here is that story:

The target of Linz was no big surprise to us; we had been up next to it on March 23 to St. Valentine and got a preview of what could take place at Linz. We had hit St. Valentine at the same time the rest of the 15th AAF hit Linz on 23 March and we caught hell at St. Valentine, but we could see the other ships going in on Linz and the sky was completely black with flak. This area was a rectangle area which had been nicknamed the ‘outer walls of hell’ by some of the 15 AAF airmen as they would fill the whole area with flak when Linz was bombed. Things got so mixed up on this day of 23 of March that they had formations flying through other formations, and bombing through formations under them, and before we finished our bomb run on St. Valentine, we were directed to hit a secondary target of St. Polten, which was east of Linz.