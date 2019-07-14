Comanche man charged with kidnapping, domestic assault claims he “blacked out”

A Comanche man held on $50,000 bond for allegations of kidnapping and assaulting his wife told investigators “he blacked out” during the assault.

William Harry Atwell III, 32, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Stephens County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of kidnapping as well as a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault and battery, records indicate. The kidnapping charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Atwell was arrested Tuesday after his wife was treated for injuries at Duncan Regional Hospital.

Comanche Assistant Police Chief Michael Moore received a call from Atwell around 5:15 p.m. Atwell said he needed to talk to an officer, that he “may” have harmed his wife during an argument earlier in the day, according to the probable cause affidavit. Moore said he later found out Atwell’s wife had gone to the hospital for treatment.

A Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputy saw the woman and her injuries while she was at the hospital and she told him Atwell “was her attacker,” the affidavit states.