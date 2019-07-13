Cole not pleased with vote in Defense Act

Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole, R-Oklahoma, released the following statement after the U.S. House of Representatives voted Friday on H.R. 2500, its version of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2020.

Cole opposed the legislation, which he said underfunds the Department of Defense, includes partisan provisions and deviated from customary process. He had said earlier in the week that he planned to vote against the NDAA for the first time because of its problems. Critics have said the House bill contains $17 billion less than the $750 billion version passed two weeks ago by the U.S. Senate.

At the time, Sen. Jim Inhofe, the Oklahoma Republican who chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee, said the Senate and House would go to conference committee on the NDAA, but he expects to see many of the provisions from the Senate version included in the final version of the bill.

The House bill passed on a 220-196 vote. Cole was among those who voted no.