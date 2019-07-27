Cole explains budget vote on HR 3877

U.S. Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole, R-Oklahoma, released the following statement after the U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 3877, the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2019. Cole supported the measure.

The agreement was negotiated by President Donald Trump and leaders on both sides of the aisle and in both chambers of Congress, Cole said. The bipartisan and bicameral compromise sets budgetary levels for fiscal years 2020 and 2021, suspends the debt ceiling until July 31, 2021, and prevents sequestration cuts from taking effect in October.

“While no one will claim this legislation is perfect, we should all be proud of the compromise achieved as a result of good faith negotiation between the president and congressional leaders across party lines. And I am encouraged that several bipartisan wins were achieved for the American people,” said Cole.