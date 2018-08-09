You are here

Colby Gilpen wins Tractor Driving Contest at County Fair

Sat, 09/08/2018 - 4:07am Mitch Meador

Colby Gilpen of Lawton won this year's Tractor Driving Contest at the Comanche County Fair and the right to go on to compete in the statewide contest at the Tulsa State Fair.

Tye Schrick of Cache placed second, Garrett Kniest of Chattanooga third and Celive Walker of Chattanooga fourth. The top two earned the right to compete at the Tulsa State Fair.

There were 10 entrants this year, eight from Chattanooga, one from Cache and one from Lawton, according to Jennifer Rodrick of Geronimo, who with her brother Adam Kriz has organized the event for 14 years, ever since the death of their father, Stanley Kriz, who made it his mission before them.

