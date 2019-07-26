Coffee with Cameron comes to Duncan’s Viridian Coffee

Coffee with Cameron, hosted by the Cameron University Office of Admissions, comes to Duncan’s Viridian Coffee on Aug. 1.

Prospective students are invited to stop in for a cup of coffee between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. to learn about applying for admission, academic programs, financial aid and more. Each prospective student who inquires about Cameron University will receive a “coffee coupon” entitling them to a free cup of coffee. Bonus: if you apply online while visiting with CU representatives at Viridian, the $20 application fee will be waived. Viridian Coffee is located at 1406 W. Main Street in Duncan.

Coffee with Cameron is the perfect opportunity for high school students, adults wishing to earn a degree, and veterans to get assistance from the Offices of Admissions, Financial Assistance Services, and Veterans Affairs. Whether you have questions about filling out the FAFSA, scholarships, what specific VA benefits you qualify for, or the admission process, Cameron University representatives will be on hand to provide information and assistance.