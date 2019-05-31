Charges filed into Sunday night Duncan homicide as investigation continues

Held on $5 million bond, a 38-year-old Duncan man is accused of killing a man as part of an ongoing feud about a woman.

Although not charged for the actual killing of Odis Turner Jr., witness allegations that the shooting was premeditated by the man and woman continue to be investigated.

Steven Charles Ekaitis, a.k.a. Steven Hall, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Stephens County District Court where he received felony charges of use of vehicle to facilitate discharge of firearm and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony after two or more felonies, court records indicate. There is a possibility the charges will be amended to include a murder count for Ekaitis as well as a potential accessory charge for the woman.

Ekaitis is accused of shooting Turner, 50, during a Sunday night incident at 1835 West Osage Road. Turner is originally from Texas but had been living in Duncan.

Officers responded around 10:17 p.m. to the report of a gunshot and found Turner lying on the ground dead from a bullet wound to the chest, according to the court affidavit. A woman and another man at the scene were questioned by police. A search warrant was attained for the home and a truck.

While police were at the scene, Ekaitis called 911 and confessed to the shooting and said he was at 1000 North Primrose in Duncan. Officers arrived and found him in the home’s swimming pool.

The woman told investigators she’d been partnered with Turner for 6 years. According to the affidavit, she said she’d gotten into an argument with Turner Saturday and went to a friend’s house on Cedar Street. She said she was at Ekaitis’ home getting a tattoo; he had lived with her and Turner for about 2 months but hadn’t had recent contact. She said Turner had made threats to both her and Ekaitis.