Charge filed, petition for removal dismissed for Cotton County Sheriff

A misdemeanor warrant was filed against the Cotton County sheriff for exceeding his authority in executing a search warrant in March 2018 that led to the death of a 55-year-old Walters man.

The misdemeanor warrant was issued in Cotton County for Kent Simpson, 59, of Walters, for the charge of exceeding authority while executing a search warrant, according to court records. The crime is punishable by up to 1 year in jail.

The charge was filed by Stephens County District Attorney Jason Hicks’ office. His office was picked by the state Attorney General’s office to handle the case after a multi-county grand jury in Oklahoma City made its indictment.

Simpson is accused of executing a search warrant shortly after midnight, the morning of March 10, 2018, in violation of when a search warrant may be served, the charge states. To execute a search warrant between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., law enforcement is supposed to receive a judge’s permission.

According to prior reporting from The Constitution, during the execution of the warrant, Michael Cooper died while in law enforcement custody during the warrant execution. He was not the target of the warrant. He was taken to the ground by an officer and injured. He died after being removed from life support.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy report cited Cooper’s probable cause of death as “blunt force trauma” to the head and his death was ruled a homicide. Cooper’s blood-alcohol content was also at 0.46 blood alcohol content (BAC). According to alcohol.org, a BAC of 0.40 and over may put you in a coma or cause sudden death because your heart or breathing will suddenly stop.