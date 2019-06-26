Cement police chief arrested for soliciting teen for sex

Cement’s acting police chief is in jail in Grady County for an allegation of soliciting a teen girl who considered him a “father figure.”

Court records indicate Stacy Don Burger, 40, of Cement, is in jail after an arrest warrant was issued Monday for a felony charge of soliciting child prostitution.

Burger traveled in March to the 16-year-old girl’s home in Chickasha to meet with the girl, whom he’d known since 2014, according to the affidavit. The teen told investigators that she thought of Burger as “a father figure” and a “role model.”

In recounting the incident, the girl told investigators that Burger had called her and said he wanted to talk. When he got to her home, he and the girl went and sat in his vehicle, which was parked outside her room in the alley, the affidavit states. She said he offered her “a lot of money” for oral sex but she refused.

During a later online conversation between Burger and the girl, investigators said he asked her not to “rat” him out. He told her he hadn’t thought about her age when making his proposition.