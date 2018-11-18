CCIDA approves grants for Medicine Park projects

Two grants approved Friday by the Comanche County Industrial Development Authority will help Medicine Park a new medical clinic and fire station.

CCIDA members approved a $250,000 grant for construction of the medical clinic building and $70,000 for construction of a new fire station. Both structures are intended to support residents beyond the boundaries of Medicine Park, Mayor Jennifer Ellis and Fire Chief David McCoy said.

The medical clinic request is similar to one CCIDA approved for the town of Cache in early October. Now, as then, the effort is linked to Lawton Community Health Center/Comanche County Memorial Hospital and the Health Resources Services Administration, which seek to expand medical options for residents in rural communities, especially residents without health insurance.