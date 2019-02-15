Caddo County teen accused of ongoing molestation of child

A Hinton teen is being charged as a youthful offender for multiple counts of molesting a girl since she was 4 years old.

The Caddo County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Shawn Matthew Ware Burleson for five counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 12, records indicate. Each count is punishable for 25 years to life in prison.

The Caddo County Sheriff’s Department began investigating Burleson after receiving a child molestation report from Hinton police on Dec. 14. Investigators spoke with the 9-year-old girl’s mother and father, according to the court affidavit. The revelations came after the girl told staff at her school that she had been abused.

On Dec. 20, the girl underwent a forensic interview. She told investigators that Burleson had been touching her inappropriately since she was 4-years-old. She said she was tired of hiding what had happened and she wanted to tell the truth so that he would stop, the affidavit states.

The girl described feeling nauseous after Burleson would touch her. She also accused him of making her touch him inappropriately or look at his private parts, according to the affidavit. She later admitted that he’d also touch her with his private parts and kiss her.