Caddo County man arrested for child pornography

A 64-year-old Apache man was arrested Monday for possession of child pornography following an investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

The Caddo County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Friday for Dale Olen Carter for possession of juvenile pornography, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the investigation began May 16, 2018, after Carter signed a consent form to search his laptop computer and another hard drive he had at his home. Investigators learned in July, following the examination, that there were multiple possible child pornography images and video found. Images includes a nude girl between 1 to 3-years-old.