Caddo County man accused of multiple counts of child sexual abuse

A 27-year-old Caddo County man is in jail on $250,000 bond after he was accused of multiple allegations of raping a 13-year-old girl.

Chavez Wayne Kitchens Nail, of Hydro, made his initial appearance Sept. 18 in Caddo County District Court where he received five felony counts of child sexual abuse, records indicate. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Nail is accused of repeated sexual acts with the girl between Aug. 1 and Sept. 16, according to the charges.

Caddo County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Smith responded to a home in Hydro after a man said Nail wanted to turn himself into authorities because he had sexually assaulted the girl. According to the affidavit, Nail was “distraught and crying” and said he’d been involved in sexual activity with the girl, that “he had a problem and needed help.”