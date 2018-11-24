Cache students get hands-on learning opportunity at aquarium

MEDICINE PARK — Cache Public Schools and the Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center have partnered to create a new five-year curriculum funded by a $750,000 grant from the Department of Defense.

The school district received the grant, courtesy of the Department of Defense Education Activity, based on the numbers of military-connected families served by Cache Public Schools. It was designed to focus on integrating STEM concepts throughout the district’s curriculum. Amber DeWinter, STEM coordinator, said this isn’t the first DoDEA grant the district has received.

“We have had several in the past,” she said. “But this is the first time that we’ve received the full $750,000.”