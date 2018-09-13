Cache schools evacuated

You are here

Thu, 09/13/2018 - 3:05am Staff

CACHE - Officials evacuated Cache Public Schools late Wednesday morning after the district received a bomb threat  though no explosives were found.

Around 2,000 students were moved from buildings across campus shortly after 11 a.m. to a nearby park, where they spent much of the early afternoon after someone called and reported a second-hand potential threat, said Corey Holland, assistant superintendent.

"The person who called didn't make a threat, but said they heard about a potential threat," he said. "That put us into action where we got everyone off campus and notified law enforcement."

