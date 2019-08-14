Cache restricts water use

Cache announced water restrictions for its residents this week, citing tower maintenance and emergency water preservation as reasons to curtail outdoor water use.

The restrictions were approved Monday night during a regular Public Works Authority meeting at Cache City Hall, according to City Councilmember Flint Runyan.

Outside watering is limited to Tuesdays and Thursdays, and the splash pad at city park will open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., only on Saturdays and Sundays.

City Councilmember Ken Lyon said the maintenance is costing Cache about $300,000, and estimated it will be complete by the end of September, at which time the water restrictions will be lifted.

“As far as our supply goes, there’s no reason to worry, we’ve got plenty of water,” Lyon said, “but we do want to make sure we have enough water for fire protection and regular consumption.”

The maintenance includes draining both of the City’s towers, sandblasting, cleaning and painting them, followed by sanitizing, chlorinating and preparing them to house water fit for human consumption.