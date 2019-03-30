Cache police investigate rash of Peeping Tom calls

Cache police continue the search for a Peeping Tom on the prowl the past two weeks.

According to a posting on its Facebook page, the department has received 10 reports “of a prowler, Peeping Tom, or suspicious person, all the same matching suspect description.” Each incident has happened after midnight.

The suspect is described as a slender man in his mid-30s, standing about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with a scraggly beard and shoulder-length hair.

The suspect has been reported looking into vehicle and residence windows, checking doorknobs and vehicle door handles, and looking through backyards.

The first reported incident happened around 2 a.m. March 20, when police were called to a home in the southwest area of town near the city park. The man was reported to have tapped on a living room window, waking a young girl.

The department has one person of interest, and is keeping an eye on him, according to the post.