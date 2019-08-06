Cache High School upgrades near completion for next year

CACHE — More than a year of construction and remodeling on the Cache Public Schools campus will soon wind down as the project nears completion this summer.

District voters approved a $25.8 million bond issue in May 2017 that was earmarked to fund construction of a new STEM addition, long distance learning center and classroom and extensive remodeling of the high school. Chad Hance, superintendent, said students will soon see the benefits of their parents’ generosity.

“Right now, we’re in pretty good shape,” he said. “We’re looking to have everything finished up for the beginning of the next school year. That was our goal and we seem to be on track for that.”

Construction began at the end of the last academic year. As soon as students were dismissed for the summer, work began. Instead of teenagers with books and papers, the halls of Cache High School were filled with adults with power tools and sledgehammers. A place of learning became a place of demolition as crews began stripping much of the interior down to the steel beams and foundations.