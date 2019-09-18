Buffalo Soldiers banquet set

The rich history and legacy of the Buffalo Soldiers will again be on display at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Hilton Garden Inn, 135 NW 2nd, as part of the annual Buffalo Soldiers Banquet.

Trooper Robert McClain of the Lawton Fort Sill Buffalo Soldiers 9th and 10th Calvary Association said the association is planning an even bigger event this year than last year’s event that included some 250 participants.

The date of the dinner, Sept. 21, is significant because it was the day in 1866 that the Buffalo Soldier units, consisting of four infantry regiments and two cavalry regiments, were formed, McClain said.

The event will feature special guest speaker Jerry N. Cason, who is a Law Enforcement Emergency Response Driving Instructor for OSU OKC, as well as a defensive driving instructor for the Oklahoma Safety Council and a security consultant for the Oklahoma City Thunder.