Beaver Creek rendezvous welcomes public for 19th century living

STERLING — Mountain men and women will celebrate winter’s conclusion and the spring season with the annual Beaver Creek Free Trappers Spring Rendezvous this weekend near Sterling.

The first of two rendezvous of the year, the free trappers will gather from Friday through Sunday at a small clearing in rural Comanche County, where they’ll engage in comradery, competition and plenty of campfire cooking. Deidra Gardner, rendezvous participant, said this gathering emulates those of the early 19th century when trappers came down out of the mountains as the snows began to melt.

“The rendezvous was a place where they could meet, buy goods and give the furs over to the trading companies to take them to St. Louis to be dropped off,” Gardner said. “The companies would bring supplies, like shoes, pants, shirts and alcohol to trade.”

Competitions often started up during these rendezvous as trappers and traders engaged in some fun pastimes before returning to the wilderness. This weekend’s rendezvous will include the regular rifle, pistol and novelty shooting competitions in addition to tomahawk and knife throwing, fire starting and primitive archery. The latter is a recent addition to the rendezvous after enough members showed interest.