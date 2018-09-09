Barbecue Showdown enjoys huge turnout despite damp weather

DUNCAN Overcast skies, leftover from Friday's heavy rains, did nothing to dampen the spirits of participants in the inaugural United Way of Stephens County Barbecue Showdown here Saturday.

A huge crowd filled Fuqua Park to sample the barbecue cooking of eight expert cooking teams, to enjoy side orders prepared by agencies of the United Way and to support the United Way of Stephens County, now in its 65thyear, in launching the 2018-19 campaign.