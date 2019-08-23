Arizona man wanted for killing Caddo County woman in May wreck

An Arizona man is wanted for accusations he was driving while high and drinking when involved in a May wreck in Caddo County that killed a woman.

The Caddo County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Guadalupe Anselmo Martinez, 56, of Grand Canyon, Ariz., for first-degree manslaughter as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, court records indicate. The manslaughter count is punishable by between 20 years to life due to a prior conviction.

Martinez is accused of striking a car parked on the shoulder of Interstate 44 on May 8, injuring one person and killing Darwina Clark, according to the charges.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Thomas Setters responded to the wreck shortly before 4:45 a.m. and found a Lincoln Navigator with a damaged left rear driver’s door and passenger compartment. According to the affidavit, a Ford F-150 pickup with Martinez was also found.

Through his investigation, Setters determined that the Lincoln was parked on the shoulder of the interstate’s eastbound lane due to running out of gas. A witness said Martinez had also been traveling eastbound when he went off the roadway to the right and struck the parked car, the affidavit states.