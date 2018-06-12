Area communities postpone holiday activities

Multiple area Christmas events have been postponed in the face of a significant winter storm forecast to hit the area Friday and Saturday.

The Town of Sterling was the first to postpone its Christmas parade. Originally set for Saturday, the parade has been rescheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, weather permitting. Entrants are asked to line up at 12:30 p.m. The parade will wind through downtown Sterling. Call Jackie Camp, 695-3719, for more information.

The Town of Fletcher has postponed all of its Christmas activities, including the annual Fletcher Tour of Home, its Christmas parade and cookies with Santa after the parade.