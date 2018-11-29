Area communities kick off holiday festivities

Toss the pumpkins, stuff the turkeys back in the freezer and break out the reindeer because the holiday season has arrived in Southwest Oklahoma.

Santa and his elves are hard at work at the North Pole, preparing for the big day, which is less than five weeks away. Bellies may still be stuffed with turkey and dressing, but several local communities will help area residents shed that turkey hangover with a weekend packed full of Christmas celebrations.

The town of Walters will host its annual Christmas parade at 6 p.m. Saturday in downtown. Parade lineup will begin at 5 p.m. at Walters High School on Broadway. Groups can still register for the parade by filling out a form printed from the Walters Chamber of Commerce Facebook page or by calling Joi at 678-8586.