Anadarko murder suspect captured

Anadarko police made an arrest Wednesday of a suspect in the Tuesday stabbing death of a 38-year-old man.

Police Chief Eric Harlan said the suspect was caught shortly before 1 p.m. thanks to the efforts of his officers in concert with the Bureau of Indian Affairs law enforcement Agency, the Caddo County Sheriffs Department, the District 6 Task Force and the victim’s family.

The suspect was booked into the Caddo County jail for first-degree murder, he said. The suspect’s name is being withheld pending the filing official charges.