Anadarko mural memorialized on Postal Service stamp

ANADARKO — A piece of Anadarko history will be memorialized across the United States as one of a series of five stamps.

Kiowa artist Stephen Mopope was commissioned in the 1930s to draw and paint a mural in the Anadarko Post Office as part of an initiative started by President Franklin Roosevelt to help boost spirits and morale in the midst of the Great Depression. His mural, “Kiowas Moving Camp,” one of 16 painted on the walls of the post office, was chosen in a nationwide search as one of murals to be celebrated as Post Office Mural Stamps. That stamp was unveiled Tuesday in Anadarko as part of a special dedication ceremony.

“These works of art were intended to boost civic life and provide meaningful employment for many artists,” said Julie Gosdin, USPS Oklahoma District Manager. “Each of the 10 stamps features a detailed piece from one of the five chosen murals. Each one will feature the mural’s location and words, ‘Post Office Murals,’ ‘forever’ and ‘USA.’”

Rhonda Ahhaitty, Kiowa vice chairman, said she was proud to see recognition of the “Kiowa Six,” a group of six Kiowa artists that have received prominent fame over the years.