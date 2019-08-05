Anadarko man charged for June 2018 stabbing

An arrest warrant was issued for an Anadarko man charged with a fresh count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon from a June 2018 assault.

Originally arrested and charged with the same crime soon after the incident, it was dismissed in January, according to court records.

The Caddo County District Court issued a probable cause affidavit for the arrest warrant of James Wesley Duvall Jr., 25, for the felony allegation of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

The case stems from a June 19, 2018, stabbing incident at 218 SW 8th, in Anadarko. According to the affidavit, Police Officer Charles Maldonado found the victim sitting on a chair on his front porch.

“I immediately noticed a laceration to the right side of his abdomen and could visibly see exposed organs,” Maldonado said.

The victim said Duvall, a woman and an unknown man came to the home and they began arguing. He said Duvall stabbed him during the altercation, the affidavit states. Two witnesses told Maldonado they saw the incident and saw the three people leave.