Anadarko Agency first of 28 to install Tribal Access Program kiosk

Indian Country has a new helping hand in gaining access to the national crime information databases and the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) Anadarko Agency is the first in the nation to become operational.

On Wednesday, Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Tara Katuk Sweeney praised the Anadarko Agency for deploying the first Tribal Access Program (TAP) biometric/biographic kiosk workstation. The Anadarko Agency is the first of 28 BIA Agencies to make a newly installed TAP kiosk operational.

The TAP kiosk will help process finger and palm prints, take mugshots, and access data with the national crime information databases to better ensure the safety of children in foster care.

Before a Tribe can place a child into foster care, the Native American Children’s Safety Act of 2016 (NACSA) requires a criminal records check, including a fingerprint-based check of national crime databases of all adults in a home, and a check of tribal and state abuse and neglect registries where the individual has lived in the past 5 years. The Act also applies to BIA Direct Services Agencies.

“Participation in the TAP will allow BIA-OJS law enforcement officers the ability to directly access criminal databases to keep tribal communities safe and to protect Native children in the foster care system,” Sweeney said. “The Trump Administration is proud to bring this state-of-the-art technology and instrumental resource to our law enforcement and social service agencies.”