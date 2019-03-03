Altus voters to decide on $6 million in school bond proposals Tuesday

ALTUS — The Altus Pubilc Schools district will ask voters to approve a pair of bonds totalling $6 million when they visit the polls Tuesday.

The two bond proposals — one for $4.69 million and another for $1.31 million — will need approval by 60 percent of voters in order to pass. If approved, they will be used to fund numerous construction projects and purchases across the district. According to the district, the bond issue is needed due to state and budget cuts that have taken a “dramatic” toll on its ability to repair facilities and provide reliable and safe transportation for students.

The two largest portions of the first proposal will be dedicated to building new classrooms and restrooms at the Altus Early Childhood Education Center and Altus Primary School. The rooms will double as safe rooms in the event of severe weather or other emergency. Each project is estimated to cost $1.795 million.