Altus patrons OK bond issues

ALTUS — Students at Altus Public Schools will see new changes around campus after district voters overwhelmingly approved two bond proposals totaling $6 million.

The fate of the each bond was never in question Tuesday as results began rolling in shortly after 7 p.m. A total of 1,312 votes were cast in favor of the first bond — a $4.69 million proposal — versus 551 against for a final approval of 70.42 percent. The second bond proposal — a $1.31 million transportation bond — received 1,333 votes in favor versus 548 against for 70.87 percent. All school bond proposals must receive at least 60 percent of the vote to be approved.

The district will now begin the process of selling both bonds and should have the money in-hand to begin work in June. The $4.69 million bond will be used to fund construction of additional classrooms at the Altus Early Childhood Education Center and Altus Primary School. The rooms will double as safe rooms in the event of severe weather or other emergencies.