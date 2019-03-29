Altus man wanted for 2017 rape of teen

An arrest warrant was issued for a 20-year-old Altus man accused of forcefully raping a 15-year-old girl in 2017.

The Jackson County District Court issued an arrest warrant for Jordan David Revilla for a felony count of second-degree rape. It’s a crime punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Revilla is accused of having sex with the underage teen during an Aug. 2, 2017, incident, according to the charge.

Investigators spoke with the girl at Jackson County Memorial Hospital where she said Revilla had raped her. According to the probable cause affidavit, she said she’d met Revila around 2 a.m. near her house and walked to his house. Once at his place, she said they were “kissing and grinding” and then had a conversation about having sex. She told him no due to them not having a condom and that’s when he asked if she’d consider other sexual alternatives. She replied “No.”

As the night progressed, they ended up having sex but, she said, he forcefully explored other alternatives while holding her down, the affidavit states. She described his room, including posters and other details that investigators would later say backed up her description.