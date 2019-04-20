You are here

Home » News » Area » Altus man may get life plus 208 years after jury finds him guilty

Altus man may get life plus 208 years after jury finds him guilty

Sat, 04/20/2019 - 3:56am Scott Rains

After five hours of deliberation Thursday evening, a Jackson County jury recommended life in prison plus another 208 years after convicting a 29-year-old man of 16 felony counts related to a series of 2017 drive-by shootings.

The jury returned guilty verdicts to the Jackson County District Court declaring Quincy West guilty of felony counts of conspiracy, robbery by force or fear, kidnapping, human trafficking, unauthorized use of motor vehicle and nine counts of using a vehicle to discharge a weapon into an occupied dwelling, court records indicate.

Altus Police Police Chief Tim Murphy said that he and his department are “extremely gratified” with the final outcome and credited the prosecutors and jury.

 

 

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620