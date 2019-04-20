Altus man may get life plus 208 years after jury finds him guilty

After five hours of deliberation Thursday evening, a Jackson County jury recommended life in prison plus another 208 years after convicting a 29-year-old man of 16 felony counts related to a series of 2017 drive-by shootings.

The jury returned guilty verdicts to the Jackson County District Court declaring Quincy West guilty of felony counts of conspiracy, robbery by force or fear, kidnapping, human trafficking, unauthorized use of motor vehicle and nine counts of using a vehicle to discharge a weapon into an occupied dwelling, court records indicate.

Altus Police Police Chief Tim Murphy said that he and his department are “extremely gratified” with the final outcome and credited the prosecutors and jury.